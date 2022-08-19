Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 28,083 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.14% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

