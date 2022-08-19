Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $220,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

