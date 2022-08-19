Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $219,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 200.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 846,808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 223,992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vector Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,030 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vector Group by 757.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.65 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

