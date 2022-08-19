Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Evergy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

EVRG stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

