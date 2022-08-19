Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

