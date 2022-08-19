Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

FLO stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 47.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.