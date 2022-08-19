Ascent Group LLC Invests $257,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

NYSE:PGR opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

