Tcwp LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.