Tcwp LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.