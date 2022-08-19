Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $585.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

