Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 35,530 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

