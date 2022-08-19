8,399 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,431 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

