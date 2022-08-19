BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,380. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.96 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.