Donald Win Young Buys 15,375 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young bought 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,573 shares in the company, valued at $375,451.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Donald Win Young bought 40,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

