Donald Win Young Buys 15,375 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young bought 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,573 shares in the company, valued at $375,451.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Donald Win Young bought 40,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00.
Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.
Separately, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
