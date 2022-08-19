Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04.

Marcel Teunissen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 11th, Marcel Teunissen bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00.

Parkland Stock Up 0.4 %

PKI stock opened at C$33.88 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

