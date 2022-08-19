Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04.

Marcel Teunissen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parkland alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Marcel Teunissen bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00.

Parkland Stock Up 0.4 %

PKI stock opened at C$33.88 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parkland Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.