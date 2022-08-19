Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04.
Marcel Teunissen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Marcel Teunissen bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00.
Parkland Stock Up 0.4 %
PKI stock opened at C$33.88 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
