Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $38,034.36 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.
- On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.
SNAP opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
