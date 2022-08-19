Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $38,034.36 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.

On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.

SNAP opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

