BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 943,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.
Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $16,125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.