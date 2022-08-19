BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 943,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $16,125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

