BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 943,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $16,125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

