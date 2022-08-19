Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Buys 15,877 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,330,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,484.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,564.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,163.72.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

