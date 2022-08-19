Charles N. York II Sells 1,089 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $26,473.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.