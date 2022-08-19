Zacks Research Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
