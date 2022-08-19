SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Up 3.9% on Earnings Beat

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 4,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 62.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 220,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SFL by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

