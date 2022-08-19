Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 3.6% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.47. 13,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,562,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,130,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.