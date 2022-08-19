SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Earnings Beat

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 4,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SFL by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

