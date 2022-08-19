SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Earnings Beat

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 4,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
SFL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78.
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
