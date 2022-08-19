ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

FORG stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 213,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

