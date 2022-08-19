National Bank Financial Weighs in on Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevali Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

