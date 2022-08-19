Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $177.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.