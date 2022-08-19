Darci L. Vetter Acquires 1,100 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director Darci L. Vetter purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,212.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neogen Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Neogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Neogen by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Neogen

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

