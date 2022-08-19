Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 25,100 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,737,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

BSGM opened at $1.00 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.27% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

