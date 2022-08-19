Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

