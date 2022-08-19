Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $223,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,933 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

