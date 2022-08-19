Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 6,935 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

