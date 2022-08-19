Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,553.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,033. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

