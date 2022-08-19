SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 7.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 6.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.