SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 7.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

