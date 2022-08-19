Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NewMarket by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $236,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $304.46 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $285.60 and a 52 week high of $378.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.36.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.