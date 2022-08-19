Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,134.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALL opened at $133.02 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

