Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

