Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 21,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,078,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research firms have commented on VCSA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vacasa by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 524,042 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Vacasa by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 679,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 436,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vacasa by 5,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

