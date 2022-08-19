Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Ameren Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $96.70 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

