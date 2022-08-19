Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $223,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $294.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

