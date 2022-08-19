23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 7.1%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.18 and last traded at 4.18. Approximately 31,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,656,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.39.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 23andMe by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

