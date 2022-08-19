Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

