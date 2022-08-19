Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $494.00 and last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 8746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.22 and a 200 day moving average of $450.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

