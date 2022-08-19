Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $662,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 389.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

