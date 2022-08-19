1,477 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.