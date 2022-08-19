Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $127.70 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.