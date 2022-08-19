Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

