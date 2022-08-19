Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

