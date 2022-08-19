Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $677,899. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Price Performance

UVV opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.80%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

