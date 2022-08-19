1,018 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

