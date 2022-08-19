Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 931 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 931 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Cigna by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.95.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

